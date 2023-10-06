Create New Account
Don't Want Chump - Donald Trump is Stupid
Real Free News
Even Chump thinks America wants a smart prez... If that's the case, then America will pass on Chump. Chump already has established himself as the stupidest prez ever in the history of America, the stupidest prez of any country in all world history, and the stupidest leader of anything anywhere ever. Chump made the stupidest decisions that anyone could have ever made and act is that the whole world would be better off without him because Donald Chump is Stupid! https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #decision #covid #maskup #vaccine #safeandeffective #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #stupid #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

trumpstupidloser

