Don't Want Chump - Donald Trump is Stupid

Even Chump thinks America wants a smart prez... If that's the case,
then America will pass on Chump. Chump already has established himself
as the stupidest prez ever in the history of America, the stupidest prez
of any country in all world history, and the stupidest leader of
anything anywhere ever. Chump made the stupidest decisions that anyone
could have ever made and act is that the whole world would be better off
without him because Donald Chump is Stupid!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #decision #covid #maskup #vaccine #safeandeffective #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #stupid #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.