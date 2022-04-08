Hunter's laptop could not have been manipulated without DOJ and FBI help | Ric Grenell

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Former Acting Director of National Intelligence and Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell sounds off on the alleged involvement of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the Hunter Biden laptop case - Via Newsmax's 'John Bachman Now.'