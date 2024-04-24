Create New Account
Flamethrowing Robot Dog That Can Shoot Fire up to 30ft Goes on Sale in US
The War Against You


Apr 24, 2024


Flamethrowing Robot Dog That Can Shoot Fire up to 30ft Goes on Sale in US.

-

REMOTE AUTONOMOUS MURDER BOTS ARE THE DREAM OF THE DEEP STATE PSYCHOPATHS

-

No Army Needed, Nor Soldiers that will Refuse to Slaughter Innocent Civilians.

-

These Are Weapons Of War

-

But They Are Not Designed For Use Against a Military Force

-

They Are Designed For Attack in Urban/ Suburb Deployment on Civilians.

-

IT IS JUST A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE THEY ARE TURNED AGAINST US

-

Flamethrowing robot dog that can shoot fire up to 30ft goes on sale in US.

-

FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

-

Mirrored From:

https://t.me/No_BS_NewS/157751


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FUaYu9TpYLWq/

united statesfireshootrobot dogon salethe war against youflamethrowing

