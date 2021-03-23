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Project Veritas Obtains Never-Before-Seen Images Inside Texas Detention Facility
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55 views • March 23, 2021
Project Veritas Obtains Never-Before-Seen Images Inside Texas Detention Facility
demonrats dirty little secret
another great vid from project veritas you can find them at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
demonrats dirty little secret
another great vid from project veritas you can find them at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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