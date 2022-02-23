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X22 Report B 02. 22. 22.
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140 views • February 23, 2022
Ep. 2709b - Ukraine Is A Money Laundering Machine For The [DS], Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming
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The [DS] is now panicking over Truth Social, the other tech platforms are busy censoring and block while TS is allowing the truth to spread. Ukraine was another trap for the [DS], it is now in the headlines, and soon the corruption is going to be brought into the open. Nothing can stop what is coming. The [DS] infiltrated the country and now the patriots are destroying their system.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
⚡ Get The #1 Gadget For Blackouts Here: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [DS] is now panicking over Truth Social, the other tech platforms are busy censoring and block while TS is allowing the truth to spread. Ukraine was another trap for the [DS], it is now in the headlines, and soon the corruption is going to be brought into the open. Nothing can stop what is coming. The [DS] infiltrated the country and now the patriots are destroying their system.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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