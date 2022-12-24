Murray N Rothbard Channeled by Karl Mollison

See https://www.getwisdom.com/murray-rothbard-channeled-by-karl-mollison-29aug2021/ From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murray_Rothbard Murray Newton Rothbard March 2, 1926 – January 7, 1995 was an American heterodox economist of the Austrian School, economic historian and political theorist. Rothbard was a founder and leading theoretician of anarcho- capitalism, a staunch advocate of historical revisionism and a central figure in the 20th-century American libertarian movement. He wrote over twenty books on political theory, revisionist history, economics, and other subjects. Rothbard argued that all services provided by the "monopoly system of the corporate state" could be provided more efficiently by the private sector and wrote that the state is "the organization of robbery systematized and writ large". He called fractional-reserve banking a form of fraud and opposed central banking. He categorically opposed all military, political, and economic interventionism in the affairs of other nations. According to his protégé Hans-Hermann Hoppe, "[t]here would be no anarcho-capitalist movement to speak of without Rothbard". Libertarian economist Jeffrey Herbener, who calls Rothbard his friend and "intellectual mentor", wrote that Rothbard received "only ostracism" from mainstream academia. In 1953, Rothbard married JoAnn Beatrice Schumacher whom he called Joey, in New York City. JoAnn was a historian and was Rothbard's personal editor and a close adviser as well as hostess of his Rothbard Salon. They enjoyed a loving marriage and Rothbard often called her "the indispensable framework" of his life and achievements. Rothbard rejected mainstream economic methodologies and instead embraced the praxeology of his most important intellectual precursor, Ludwig von Mises. A list of some of his books: Man, Economy, and State The Panic of 1819: Reactions and Policies America's Great Depression Power and Market: Government and the Economy For a New Liberty: The Libertarian Manifesto The Essential von Mises Egalitarianism as a Revolt Against Nature and Other Essays Conceived in Liberty The Logic of Action The Ethics of Liberty The Mystery of Banking The Case Against the Fed America's Great Depression An Austrian Perspective on the History of Economic Thought Making Economic Sense The Betrayal of the American Right To promote his economic and political ideas, Rothbard joined Lew Rockwell and Burton Blumert in 1982 to establish the Mises Institute in Alabama. Rothbard died of a heart attack on January 7, 1995, at the age of 68. He was buried in Oakwood Cemetery, Unionville, Virginia. Question for Murray N. Rothbard 29 Aug 2021 1) Were there any unusual circumstances regarding your death and were you able to transition successfully? 2) Your work was monumental in its scope and clarity and it was said that you could practically write an entire book without the need of any serious editing. To what do you attribute this talent and how was it developed in your early years and what were the contributions to your talents from your previous incarnations? 3) It was reported that you were irreligious and agnostic about God, describing yourself as a "mixture of an agnostic and a Reform Jew". We can only imagine your surprise upon death and can you tell us about your curiosity as it relates this long held view compared to what you now know and have since experienced first hand? 4) Anarcho-capitalism was based on praxeology which is the theory of human action, based on the assertion that humans engage in purposeful behavior, pointed to a utopian economic society for many and was, by necessity, economic, employing what is known in the Austrian school of economics sound money; in other words, money that is entirely foreign to modern humans, money that is not fiat nor fractional reserve currency. So given the conditions existing, was this all theoretical non-sense since the likelihood that it could ever be developed slim to none? Was there any realistic hope that money, in any form, could serve in a society coming into alignment with Divine Principles? 5) Some claim that in a divinely aligned society, money would be one of the least likely ideas to be employed and where money IS found it is in use only where there is also a slave population since money is not an end, but a tool used solely for the control of the slave population. What can you teach us about these claims now that you are a light being? 6) What was your greatest accomplishment in this recent incarnation and what would you like to do if you return?

