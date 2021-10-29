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What Would Jesus Do? Take a Covid Vaccine?
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146 views • October 29, 2021
Would Jesus take the covid vaccine? Nah! He would just heal covid patients miraculously, with a simple word or wave of his hand... wouldn't he? Don't be so sure. In this video, we de-mystify the healing ministry of Jesus a bit, and look at how the covid vaccine and other modern medical practices are totally in line with Jesus' approach to healing the sick.
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