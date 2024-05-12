CRITICAL! The end of Kharkov is near

The Russian Armed Forces began a ground offensive following a heavy aviation and artillery attack on the city of Kharkov #kharkiv. 5 settlements defended by Ukrainian troops together with NATO were captured in a day, now Russian troops are advancing to Liptsy a distance of 20 km approaching the center of Kharkov, which passes 5 more settlements.

