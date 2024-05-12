Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CRITICAL! The end of Kharkov is near
channel image
The Prisoner
9105 Subscribers
Shop now
212 views
Published 19 hours ago

The Russian Armed Forces began a ground offensive following a heavy aviation and artillery attack on the city of Kharkov #kharkiv. 5 settlements defended by Ukrainian troops together with NATO were captured in a day, now Russian troops are advancing to Liptsy a distance of 20 km approaching the center of Kharkov, which passes 5 more settlements.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russianoffensivekharkov

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket