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Nazi Germany Used the SAME Excuses that WHO & Medi-sin Are Using Now to Remove Our Freedoms!
TheWildDoc
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114 views • January 27, 2021
The spiritual parallels are way too close for comfort here folks!

I'm not saying that nurses and medical professionals are "murdering" people outright on purpose. But by definition, one could argue that the neglect of these patients and the use of procedures and drugs are killing people thus it is negligent homicide! For God's sake, the drugs are established to suppress the patient's immune system, which is crucial in survival during an infection!

Evil is at the center of what is taking place. What people are being led to believe is not and never has been the truth.

Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/nazi-germany-used-the-same-excuses-that-who-medi-sin-are-using-now-to-remove-our-freedoms/

Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc

*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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