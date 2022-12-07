We Tested Positive for Freedom with Kevin Jenkins and Yvette Gaugh | Unrestricted Truths Ep. 238

This Thursday is the Dr. Zev Zelenko ZTalk Series–“Worthy Women Roundtable and Tribute Banquet”–with an all star lineup in the health freedom movement. The live interview with be held at the “Winthrop Barn” in Riverview, Florida (Exit 254 I-75), east of Tampa by the ZFreedomFoundation. The power women, who all have tested “positive for freedom”, include:
Dr. Carrie Madej
Dr. Judy Mikovits
Dr. Christiane Northup
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Barbara Loe Fisher
Maureen McDonald, RN
All of these health experts have been quests on “Unrestricted Truths” and other shows on the AMP Media network.
