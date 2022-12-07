Create New Account
We Tested Positive for Freedom with Kevin Jenkins and Yvette Gaugh | Unrestricted Truths Ep. 238
This Thursday is the Dr. Zev Zelenko ZTalk Series–“Worthy Women Roundtable and Tribute Banquet”–with an all star lineup in the health freedom movement. The live interview with be held at the “Winthrop Barn” in Riverview, Florida (Exit 254 I-75), east of Tampa by the ZFreedomFoundation. The power women, who all have tested “positive for freedom”, include:


Dr. Carrie Madej

Dr. Judy Mikovits

Dr. Christiane Northup

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

Barbara Loe Fisher

Maureen McDonald, RN

All of these health experts have been quests on “Unrestricted Truths” and other shows on the AMP Media network.


General Audience ($75) and VIP dinner ($125) tickets can be purchased here:


https://zfreedom-fighter-foundation.revv.co/winthropbarn



