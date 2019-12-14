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Shocking Report: Migrants Not Welcome In Bosnia: Animals & Citizens Are No Longer Safe
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26 views • December 14, 2019
Infowars Europe
Dan Lyman December 13, 2019
Thousands of migrants with a mysterious and relatively abundant flow of funding have been making life hell for residents of the Bosnian border of town Bihac, according to reports.
SOURCE: https://europe.infowars.com/thousands-of-well-funded-male-migrants-terrorizing-bosnian-border-town/
Dan Lyman December 13, 2019
Thousands of migrants with a mysterious and relatively abundant flow of funding have been making life hell for residents of the Bosnian border of town Bihac, according to reports.
SOURCE: https://europe.infowars.com/thousands-of-well-funded-male-migrants-terrorizing-bosnian-border-town/
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