Bill O’Reilly: Action against Hunter Biden is COMING SOON

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Glenn Beck
Feb 4, 2023
Hunter Biden is going on the offense. Joe Biden’s son reportedly wants to sue certain media outlets for defamation based on their reporting of his laptop scandal. Bill O’Reilly tells Glenn that this shows Hunter Biden is GOING ROGUE, because there’s no way the White House would sign off on such a plan. Plus, O’Reilly explains why this latest development in the Hunter Biden story signals that action against the president’s son likely is COMING SOON….
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fug1deOISE4