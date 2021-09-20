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Did Bill and Melinda just predict the whole Pandemic?
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111 views • September 20, 2021
Listen carefully as Bill and his wife Melinda Gates explain all things currently happening today, but this video is from a few years prior to there even being a tiny thought of a worldwide Pandemic in the public mindset............but I have been banned from every social platform for sharing this video so that must mean there's a lot of truth to what he's saying here
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