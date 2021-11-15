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Nephtali1981: Enough With Intrusive Thoughts of Satan in 2021 & Beyond! [14.11.2021]
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70 views • November 15, 2021
Hello Family, been working a lot this past week. My apologies for delays in corresponding back and forth. Love you so much! Keep seeking Jesus :) https://tfgministries.com
140 Views nov 14, 2021
Nephtali1981
136K subscribers
https://youtu.be/UPWs7oqRI_s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
140 Views nov 14, 2021
Nephtali1981
136K subscribers
https://youtu.be/UPWs7oqRI_s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
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