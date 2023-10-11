Create New Account
The Guy on the left wants to reduce the World Popuilaton to 500 million. The Guy on the right wants to kill his own citizens. Egypt warned Israel of the impending attack 10 days before it happened .
This current leader of Israel should be hung in public for letting this happen before they slaughter all the people in the Gaza Strip. 

I hope they don't send a direct energy weapon over my head for making this post calling Rothchild and Netanyahoooo  Traitorous  Assholes.  

Think about it, he let the Gaza terrorists in to kill his own people.  And he was about to be taken down politically .  He is a Demon Rat in my opinion.  Remember when he used to kiss Trumps ass to the point you wanted to puke. Now he is being exposed for the Traitor that he really is

