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True Riches
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20 views • February 17, 2021
What truly matters in Yah's Kingdom is not of this earth. The posterity of men is fleeting; riches, wealth, houses, and earthy legacy is passing. May we fix our heart's desires on what is eternal and seek what is of true riches... serving the King of Glory who is coming so soon for a ready bride!
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