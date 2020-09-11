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Former Hollywood Insider Speaks Out About Sexual Corruption
Stefan Molyneux
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64 views • September 11, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3859/former-hollywood-insider-speaks-out-about-sexual-corruption
Spundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3859-former-hollywood-insider-speaks-out-about-sexual-corruption

Recently the New York Times published an expose on Harvey Weinstein alleging sexual harassment and assault allegations from multiple women over a significant period of time. In the days following the article's publication, additional allegations, including rape, emerged causing Weinstein to be fired from the Weinstein Company and disavowed by many in Hollywood and politics.

Tom Bresnahan enjoyed a 20-year career in Hollywood as a working actor and independent film producer from 1986 to 2006. Since 2007, Tom has worked as an Addiction Recovery & Wellness Coach, working with individuals, groups and corporations on the front lines of the addiction epidemic currently plaguing America.

Website: http://www.outsmartingaddictions.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MyRecoveryCoach
IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0107763

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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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