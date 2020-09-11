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Former Hollywood Insider Speaks Out About Sexual Corruption
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64 views • September 11, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3859/former-hollywood-insider-speaks-out-about-sexual-corruption
Spundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3859-former-hollywood-insider-speaks-out-about-sexual-corruption
Recently the New York Times published an expose on Harvey Weinstein alleging sexual harassment and assault allegations from multiple women over a significant period of time. In the days following the article's publication, additional allegations, including rape, emerged causing Weinstein to be fired from the Weinstein Company and disavowed by many in Hollywood and politics.
Tom Bresnahan enjoyed a 20-year career in Hollywood as a working actor and independent film producer from 1986 to 2006. Since 2007, Tom has worked as an Addiction Recovery & Wellness Coach, working with individuals, groups and corporations on the front lines of the addiction epidemic currently plaguing America.
Website: http://www.outsmartingaddictions.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MyRecoveryCoach
IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0107763
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Spundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3859-former-hollywood-insider-speaks-out-about-sexual-corruption
Recently the New York Times published an expose on Harvey Weinstein alleging sexual harassment and assault allegations from multiple women over a significant period of time. In the days following the article's publication, additional allegations, including rape, emerged causing Weinstein to be fired from the Weinstein Company and disavowed by many in Hollywood and politics.
Tom Bresnahan enjoyed a 20-year career in Hollywood as a working actor and independent film producer from 1986 to 2006. Since 2007, Tom has worked as an Addiction Recovery & Wellness Coach, working with individuals, groups and corporations on the front lines of the addiction epidemic currently plaguing America.
Website: http://www.outsmartingaddictions.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MyRecoveryCoach
IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0107763
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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