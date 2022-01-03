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America’s Oldest President Is No Present On His Birthday…Or Any Day
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10 views • January 03, 2022
Everyone gets a birthday once a year, so it was bound to happen that President Joe Biden would get one, too. On Nov. 20, Biden turns 79, continuing his run as the oldest president in United States history. And with all of those years, the American public gets to be the judge of what that has gotten citizens of the country. In the lead up to his big day, Biden has been busy giving presents to all Americans, but they are presents that no one seems to want.
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