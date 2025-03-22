Melbourne Freedom Rally 22 March 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video covers all the speakers and gives the general atmosphere of the day. The place where the speeches are given is seen as ground zero for Melbourne freedom. Our State and Federal Government has failed the people and these committed souls come to this place to help make people aware about what is causing the concerns in their minds as they walk by. It is all connected to the evil globalist agenda pervading most nations of the world. It is important that we speak out about the many and varied topics of corruption in high places.