A lot will change...Growth for All. You need to do the work and go within at this time, it will not serve you to wait any longer...

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Our Galactic Family channeled through Nicola, share: A lot will change...it is time to go within and do the work, not outside, but within - we have all left it long enough. Where to start with this.... and more... ** For Channelled Healings for your Animal Family, please visit: www.amiracleoflight.com