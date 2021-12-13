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LATEST DETAILED VAERS REPORT AGES 30-49! "DOCTOR HASN'T SEEN ANY REPORTS OF HEART PALPITATIONS!"
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70 views • December 13, 2021
LATEST DETAILED VAERS REPORT AGES 30-49! "DOCTOR HASN'T SEEN ANY REPORTS OF HEART PALPITATIONS!"
There are some extremely interesting stories in this one.
I'm running various reports on the VAERS system and will be posting videos showing all of the destruction from this fake vaccine/bioweapon. It should serve to WAKE up people, if they take the time to read just a few of these stories.
Every Friday morning will show the new, updated reports.
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QnleII2pLbaK/
Per the CDC the VAERS system represents just a fraction of the overall death and injury events. You should multiply the result by 10 for a more accurate severe event, and by nearly 100 for all events including minor events.
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here (likely more reliable) :
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
CDC death stats (where they fiddle with the numbers)
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
Email me with tips, suggestions and ideas at: [email protected]
There are some extremely interesting stories in this one.
I'm running various reports on the VAERS system and will be posting videos showing all of the destruction from this fake vaccine/bioweapon. It should serve to WAKE up people, if they take the time to read just a few of these stories.
Every Friday morning will show the new, updated reports.
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QnleII2pLbaK/
Per the CDC the VAERS system represents just a fraction of the overall death and injury events. You should multiply the result by 10 for a more accurate severe event, and by nearly 100 for all events including minor events.
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here (likely more reliable) :
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
CDC death stats (where they fiddle with the numbers)
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
Email me with tips, suggestions and ideas at: [email protected]
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