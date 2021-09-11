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REMEMBERING - 9/11 20 YEARS LATER
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161 views • September 11, 2021
Produced by The United West and published on the 10 year anniversary of 9/11/2001.
Please NEVER FORGET and never let our history be removed from the education system. As many have stated, if we don't know our history, we are doomed to repeat it.
We pray we never repeat the horrific history of the attack on 9/11/2001!
Please NEVER FORGET and never let our history be removed from the education system. As many have stated, if we don't know our history, we are doomed to repeat it.
We pray we never repeat the horrific history of the attack on 9/11/2001!
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