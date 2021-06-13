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Disturbing Truth About Israel's New Government w/ Miko Peled & Abby Martin (MIRRORED)
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455 views • June 13, 2021
Disturbing Truth About Israel's New Government w/ Miko Peled & Abby Martin (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Empire Files at:-
https://youtu.be/mMncsEr3tuQ
Netanyahu could be out. A more extreme right-winger is set to take his place. But the new ruling coalition is being heralded as a "progressive step" and "an opportunity for change." Learn the shocking details about what is happening, and what it means for Palestine with prominent Israeli dissident Miko Peled.
Get EXCLUSIVE Empire Files content by supporting our work at https://www.patreon.com/empirefiles or donate at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/empir...
GUEST // https://mikopeled.com
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Mirrored from You Tube channel Empire Files at:-
https://youtu.be/mMncsEr3tuQ
Netanyahu could be out. A more extreme right-winger is set to take his place. But the new ruling coalition is being heralded as a "progressive step" and "an opportunity for change." Learn the shocking details about what is happening, and what it means for Palestine with prominent Israeli dissident Miko Peled.
Get EXCLUSIVE Empire Files content by supporting our work at https://www.patreon.com/empirefiles or donate at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/empir...
GUEST // https://mikopeled.com
FOLLOW // https://twitter.com/EmpireFiles
LIKE // https://www.facebook.com/TheEmpireFiles
MERCH // https://empirefiles.store
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