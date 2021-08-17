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LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Election Integrity Concerns Nothing New, Says Sen. Colbeck
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100 views • August 17, 2021
Concerns about election fraud and irregularities are nothing new, especially in Michigan, explained former Senator Patrick Colbeck in this interview with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman at Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium. Colbeck, who was serving in the Michigan Senate at the time, said he first became interested in this problem when significant issues emerged during a recount requested by far-left Green presidential candidate Jill Stein. Colbeck also addresses ways that Americans can once again have trust in the integrity of elections.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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