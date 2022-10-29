Welcome To Proverbs Club.Avoid Arguing With Fools.
Proverbs 26:4 (NIV).
4) Do not answer a fool according to his folly,
or you yourself will be just like him.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Ignore the absurd arguments of the fool.
Wisely and clearly speak always the truth.
