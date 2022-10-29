Welcome To Proverbs Club.Avoid Arguing With Fools.

Proverbs 26:4 (NIV).

4) Do not answer a fool according to his folly,

or you yourself will be just like him.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Ignore the absurd arguments of the fool.

Wisely and clearly speak always the truth.

https://pc1.tiny.us/5n78xtuf

#answer #fool #according #his #folly #you #yourself #like #him