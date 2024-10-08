BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Being White Automatically Equal To Racism? The Matt Walsh Film am I RACIST Review!
TheCurmudgeons
TheCurmudgeons
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 6 months ago

Episode 15 We explore the movie by Matt Walsh that delves into the world of the liberals who scam and take advantage of peoples fears. We also look at the bad choices people make while deciding tattoos:) Join us and don't forget to subscribe, comment, like, and share!

00:00 Introduction

00:45 Movie review title

01:28 White Fragility Book

03:24 First Clip of Movie review

06:05 The racist dinner

10:04 Group time

13:53 Robin Deangelo time

15:44 Plagerized content

17:12 Bad tattoo decisions

Keywords
white fragilityam i a racistrobin deangelo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy