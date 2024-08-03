© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JLR© INVESTIGATES! TOTAL DESTRUCTION. Cohasset California FIRE
JLR© INVESTIGATES!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJF8-JMqUsA
TOTAL DESTRUCTION. Cohasset California. PARK FIRE.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpM5Iz7PE7U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYyut34DBEs
VICTIM SPEAKS. Park Fire. TOTAL LOSS. Cohasset California.
ATOMIC BOMB. Park Fire DEVASTATION. Cohasset California.
Boots on the Ground in Tehama County & Butte County.
Looks like an Atomic Bomb went off in Cohasset California.
Major Arson fire in California. Over 400,000 acres burning. Park Fire in Chico. Butte County.
Authorities arrest 42-year-old Ronnie Dean Stout II after witnesses seen him pushing a car that was on fire into a gully near the Alligator Hole in upper Bidwell Park shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. They say the car went down a 60-foot embankment and burned completely, spreading flames and causing the massive wildfire.