JLR© INVESTIGATES! TOTAL DESTRUCTION. Cohasset California FIRE
53 views • 9 months ago

JLR© INVESTIGATES! TOTAL DESTRUCTION. Cohasset California FIRE

JLR© INVESTIGATES!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJF8-JMqUsA


TOTAL DESTRUCTION. Cohasset California. PARK FIRE.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpM5Iz7PE7U


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYyut34DBEs


VICTIM SPEAKS. Park Fire. TOTAL LOSS. Cohasset California.


ATOMIC BOMB. Park Fire DEVASTATION. Cohasset California.


Boots on the Ground in Tehama County & Butte County.


Looks like an Atomic Bomb went off in Cohasset California.


Major Arson fire in California. Over 400,000 acres burning. Park Fire in Chico. Butte County.


Authorities arrest 42-year-old Ronnie Dean Stout II after witnesses seen him pushing a car that was on fire into a gully near the Alligator Hole in upper Bidwell Park shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. They say the car went down a 60-foot embankment and burned completely, spreading flames and causing the massive wildfire.

censorshipfreespeechclimatechangemauienvironmentalismlahainamedialiesthenewnormalecofascism15minutecitiesmsmliesmauiforestfiresmauifireslahainafires
