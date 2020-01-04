No War for Israel in Iran - Keep Americans Safe (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel Dr David Duke at:-http;//www.davidduke.comDON'T LET MY VIDEOS BE CENSORED!Due to organized efforts to stifle free speech and ban my videos --YouTube restrictions have led to removal of all comments on this video! My videos are overwhelmingly approved by millions of viewers, and they average higher than 90 percent positive comments and comprise some of the highest rated political videos on the entire Internet. Viewers love these videos! But, the Zionists don't !The Zionist efforts to block my videos are relentless. They want to keep the world from learning the truth.The only way you can be sure to find my videos if they are censored is to not only subscribe to my YouTube Channel -- but be sure to SUBSCRIBE at MY WEBSITE as well. Subscribe to News and Updates at:By subscribing on my website, even if my channel or videos are censored or removed -- you can still receive notices of links where you and your friends can see my videosIf the Zionists are successful in banning my channel, then all YouTube subscribers are inaccessible to me -- so you can only be informed about my videos if you are SUBSCRIBED AT MY OWN WEBSITE.Thank you for your efforts for free speech and your efforts to ensure your Right and Right of everyone to see my political videos and read my articles!Without your support and efforts my vital work could well be silenced.Sincerely,Dr. David Duke----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Prevent a catastrophic war in Iran.LESSCategory OtherSensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over