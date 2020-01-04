BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No War for Israel in Iran - Keep Americans Safe (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • January 04, 2020
No War for Israel in Iran - Keep Americans Safe (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Dr David Duke at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2CIo5UeZJxIl/

http;//www.davidduke.com
DON'T LET MY VIDEOS BE CENSORED!
Due to organized efforts to stifle free speech and ban my videos --

YouTube restrictions have led to removal of all comments on this video! My videos are overwhelmingly approved by millions of viewers, and they average higher than 90 percent positive comments and comprise some of the highest rated political videos on the entire Internet. Viewers love these videos! But, the Zionists don't !

The Zionist efforts to block my videos are relentless. They want to keep the world from learning the truth.

The only way you can be sure to find my videos if they are censored is to not only subscribe to my YouTube Channel -- but be sure to SUBSCRIBE at MY WEBSITE as well. Subscribe to News and Updates at:

http://www.davidduke.com

By subscribing on my website, even if my channel or videos are censored or removed -- you can still receive notices of links where you and your friends can see my videos

If the Zionists are successful in banning my channel, then all YouTube subscribers are inaccessible to me -- so you can only be informed about my videos if you are SUBSCRIBED AT MY OWN WEBSITE.

Thank you for your efforts for free speech and your efforts to ensure your Right and Right of everyone to see my political videos and read my articles!

Without your support and efforts my vital work could well be silenced.

Sincerely,

Dr. David Duke
http://www.davidduke.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prevent a catastrophic war in Iran.

LESS
Category Other
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
iranisraelwariraqzioism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Criticizes Fox News, Blames Network for Midterm Losses

Trump Criticizes Fox News, Blames Network for Midterm Losses

Garrison Vance
Climate hypnosis: London School of Economics reading list encourages acts of eco-terrorism

Climate hypnosis: London School of Economics reading list encourages acts of eco-terrorism

Lance D Johnson
Review Finds Exercise Before Colorectal Cancer Treatment May Offer Strongest Benefits

Review Finds Exercise Before Colorectal Cancer Treatment May Offer Strongest Benefits

Morgan S. Verity
Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Lance D Johnson
DeSantis Calls Midterms &#8220;Extinction-Level Event&#8221; for Republicans

DeSantis Calls Midterms “Extinction-Level Event” for Republicans

Douglas Harrington
Trump Says He Is Prepared to Use Veto, Executive Powers if Democrats Win Congress

Trump Says He Is Prepared to Use Veto, Executive Powers if Democrats Win Congress

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy