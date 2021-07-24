President Donald J. Trump Will Lead America Back To God According To A 1983 Prophecy

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The John-Henry Westen Show has revealed that Donald Trump will lead America back to God according to 1983 premonition or prophecy that was made in Italy by a prayerful World War II U.S. Airforce Veteran. This premonition has partially come true already and I believe it will be completely fulfilled in the very near future when President Trump has his 2nd term as President of the United States of America.
Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/Trump1983Prophecy