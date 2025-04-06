Thousands rally in Washington DC against Trump, Musk, earlier today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thousands rally in Washington DC against Trump, Musk
The so-called "Hands Off!" protest is taking place across the US against the policies of the current administration.
📹 Social media footage
Adding,
'Nobody WINS from a trade war' — UK PM reacts to Trump tariffs
Pledges to ‘shelter’ British businesses from US tariff impact
'The world as we knew it has gone' — Starmer declares shift in global order
Adding this afternoon:
from PPS, Parliamentary Protective Service:
❗️ Ottawa’s Parliament Hill under lockdown
‘Seek shelter’
‘Close and lock all doors and hide’
❗️ At least a dozen police cars surrounding East Block of Ottawa’s Parliament Hill
Armed cops patrolling the area
Canadian parliament on lockdown