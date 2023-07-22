What guides us...

Should we study the book of Enoch? Or other Apocryphal books? Does AI trick us into believing something is real when it isn`t? AI is daily in the news and there are dire warnings from some of the creators. AI seems to be on a course to re-write history, and even the Bible is not spared. 'Apostle Kathryn Krick' is on her "Revival is Now" tour with signs and wonders taking place at these meetings. Are these revivals biblical?

