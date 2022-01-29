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STEVE KIRSCH: Speech at Defeat the Mandates Rally - Washington DC January 23, 2022
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331 views • January 29, 2022
Philanthropic supporter of medical research and entrepreneur Steve Kirsch, speaks at the "Defeat the Mandates" rally in Washington DC
The data speaks for itself and proves beyond any doubt!.
Lives needlessly have been lost.
The government has been completely negligent and the truth must be spoken!
The data speaks for itself and proves beyond any doubt!.
Lives needlessly have been lost.
The government has been completely negligent and the truth must be spoken!
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