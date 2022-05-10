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CNN Assists Feds In Jan 6 Persecution Journalist Lies To Target Trump's Inner Circle
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20 views • May 10, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Roger Stone is living in CNN's head RENT-FREE! Roger Stone joins The Stew Peters Show to share how CNN is STILL trying to destroy his life because of his Patriotism, and how their efforts have cost him over $40,000 in legal fees.
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v144mm4-cnn-assists-feds-in-jan-6-persecution-journalist-lies-to-target-trumps-inne.html
Roger Stone is living in CNN's head RENT-FREE! Roger Stone joins The Stew Peters Show to share how CNN is STILL trying to destroy his life because of his Patriotism, and how their efforts have cost him over $40,000 in legal fees.
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v144mm4-cnn-assists-feds-in-jan-6-persecution-journalist-lies-to-target-trumps-inne.html
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