KEYS to Our REPUBLIC Explained in 2 Minutes. Sheriff Mack Show.
KEYS to JUST GOVERNMENT = People's CONSENT. Who Rules What? Why?

People are Sovereign. Our Constitutional Republic.

Constitutional-Limited Government Based on Checks and Balances, Rule of Law, Moral Code.

TRIPLE Contract: 1.) THE PEOPLE, 2.) State, 3.) Fed.

Oct 3rd 20203 Brighteon Radio. The Sheriff Mack Show. https://cspoa.org/

FULL SHOW: https://www.brighteon.com/5efe41ee-3f84-4f62-b936-aadc4dbe82ed



