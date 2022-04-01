Beyond 6 Boosters - Admitted By the Director of the FDA's Vaccine Office | HighWire

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Sixth Boosters and Beyond as Admitted By the Director of the FDA's Vaccine Office
Dr. Peter Marks: "Getting this booster will not preclude people from getting [an additional] booster, necessarily, if there's evidence that another booster could be of benefit."