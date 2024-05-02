Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
May 02, 2024 - "Full uncut" Traitorous U.S. House Passes Pro-Zionist Bill to Restrict Free Speech in America
Vampire Slayer
Few Americans knew what the U.S. House of Representatives passed late Wednesday. Pro-Israel Republicans and Democrats quietly joined together to pass HR 6090 that will have a chilling effect on free speech in America. You could be prosecuted someday for criticizing Israel and/or Zionism. The bill is headed to the Senate.

