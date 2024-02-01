Placed, Planted & Positioned

Pastor Troy Towns teaches about the different ways God uses us and places us for the glory of His kingdom. Don't despise the plans God has for you. Rest in Him and continue to be led by the Holy Spirit in all things.

"Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again." Luke 6:38