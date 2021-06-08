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VAXXED PEOPLE WILL DIE IN 2 YEARS. THE REPUBLIC EVEN SOONER.
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357 views • June 08, 2021
We are in grave danger. The Republic is in great peril at the very moment the attacks against all of us are ramping up. Multiple doctors have warned that experimentally vaxxed people will be dead in 2-3 years. Military veterans are warning the death of our Republic may come even sooner.
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