Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(28 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Sever Group of Forces units in Volchansk and Liptsy directions defeated formations of the 36th Marine Brigade, 113th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 13th Natl Guard Brigade near Alisovka, Liptsy, and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

Enemy losses up to 165 troops, nine motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One AFU fuel depot was neutralised.

▫️Zapad GOFs units improved tactical situation, inflicted losses on manpower and materiel of 14th and 44th mechanised brigades, 4th Tank Brigade of the AFU, 1st National Guard Brigade near Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Torskoye, Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic). The Russian troops repelled five counter-attacks of 67th Mechanised Brigade, 23rd Rifle Battalion of the AFU, 3rd National Guard Brigade, and 12th Special Forces Brigade of the Azov.

Enemy suffered losses up to 490 troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, and three motor vehicles were neutralised. In the course of the counter-battery warfare, Russian troops eliminated four 155-mm howitzers including one U.S.-made M777 and three UK-made FH-70 howitzers, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm D-20 gun, one Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 MLRS launcher, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 radar counter-battery station.

▫️ Yug GOFs units took more favourable lines, engaged manpower and materiel of 24th, 30th, 54th, 69th, 93rd mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brig, 4th Tank Brig, 143rd Infantry Brig near Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Krasnogorovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Stupochki, Karpovka, and Konstantinovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 690 troops, 21 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, three U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, and one Bukovel-AD EW station. In addition, three AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces units have liberated Kamyshchevka, Donetsk People's Republic, and go on advancing to the depth of the hostile defence.

The Russian troops engaged 44th, 53rd, 100th mech'd brigs, 68th Jaeger Brig, and 95th Air Assault Brig of the AFU, 15th Natl Guard Brig near Rozovka, Druzhba, Grodovka, Dzerzhinsk, Karlovka, Galitsynovka, Lesovka, and Mikhailovka (DPR). The Russian troops repelled seven counter-attacks of the 144th Infantry Brig, 25th Airborne Brig of the AFU, 37th Marines Brig, 15th Natl Guard Brig, and Lyut Assault Brig of the Ukrainian Natl Police.

Enemy lost up to 475 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 guns, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces units improved tactical situation, inflicted losses on manpower and materiel of 65th and 72nd mechanised brigades, 58th motorised infantry brigade of the AFU near Vodyanoye, Ugledar, and Shakhterskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Russian forces repelled three counter-attacks of 118th and 125th territorial defence brigades.

Enemy lost 115 troops, six motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artill syst, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️ Dnepr Group of Forces defeated formations of the AFU 128th Mtn Assault Brig, 37th Marine Brigade, and 123rd Territorial Defence Brig near Zherebyanka, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye reg), Dneprovskoye, Udarnik (Kherson reg).

The AFU losses are as follows: up to 50 troops, nine motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Giatsint-B gun, and 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun. One AFU ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces engaged a foreign mercenaries camp, as well as a cluster of manpower and materiel in 148 areas.

AD systems have shot down one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 49 UAVs.

▫️ In total, 640 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 30,613 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 air defence missile systems, 17,589 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,426 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,720 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 25,312 units of support motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.