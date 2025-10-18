Chilly Days & New Beginnings: Transforming My New Home + Grow Tent Setup!

Good day from Kamakura Japan on this Saturday October 18th. It’s a cool 16 degrees and we’re expecting a nice day today weather-wise. This past week I’ve made very good progress setting up my new home… the first floor and the second is now looking like a lived-in home. The grow tents have been moved over and I strung up the grow lights, too. The old garden is still thriving but I’ll have too move everything over here soon with just two week left to vacate the old place. So let me show you what’s been done over the last week.





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll