THE “RESPECT FOR MARRIAGE ACT” IRONICALLY HAS ABSOLUTELY NO RESPECT FOR THE INSTITUTION OF MARRIAGE

Everyone knows that marriage is between a man and a woman. I’m certain of this as the tradition of marriage has stood for thousands of years across every known continent. Why then, in our modern age, has there been this movement to dismantle this institution under the claim that same sex unions are the same exact thing? This is objectively false. Same sex unions cannot procreate naturally, which by definition, makes that union unnatural. Men and women are literally made for one another. They possess complementary attributes, they are built to physically connect, and that physical connection is the only way to naturally conceive. Same sex couples know all of this and yet still choose to live apart from the natural design and it is a choice our constitution allows everyday of the week. But that choice comes with built in sacrifices. Same sex couples sacrifice the creation of a family through natural means. Though they may have their union recognized under law, they must sacrifice traditional marriage ceremonies because marriage can only be between a man and a woman. That is unless they love themselves more than they respect the institution of marriage. And really that’s what all of this comes down to; idolatry.





