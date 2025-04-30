Int 1032 with Honey C Golden NDE experincer with ability to connect with Angels

My given name is Honey and I help people connect to their soul or higher self. My own soul connection has taught me many things over the years. I've been able to access hidden history, past lives, emotional issues and more for myself and others. The more I get to know my soul the more magical and simple life becomes.





As a child I had an NDE which introduced me to angels and ended any fear I had of death in this life.





This has manifested a life that is in flow, where I can guide others through releasing their own trauma from all levels of existence. From Soul's Shadows, to Inner Child trauma we are capable of letting it all go and being unencumbered as we manifest beautiful fulfilling lives





