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Eruption - Eddie Van Halen Tribute
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47 views • October 08, 2020
Moonrunner tribute to Eddie Van Halen. Ever since listening to EVH and Van Halen since the 1980s as a teenager, Van Halen has always been constantly listened to in this household since then, at present and will always be into the future.
I could have done with some more practice on Eddie's Eruption here, but wanted to send a tribute anyway.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
I could have done with some more practice on Eddie's Eruption here, but wanted to send a tribute anyway.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
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