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'The Emperor's New Virus- - An Analysis of the Evidence for the Existence of HIV (Documentary)'
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56 views • August 27, 2020
Why is it, when a jounalist confronts the likes of Fuchi Fauci or Gallo about the proof for the HIV virus, they cut and run or get all huffy and indignant. Could it be because the virus has NEVER been actually isolated and reproduced? Well, that would be a beginning. What about other viruses? Are some of them, like COVID-19 frauds too? Makes one wonder and this video may make one wonder even more.
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