Chemotherapy?
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
400 followers
1
158 views • 1 day ago

Joe Tippens (Twitter/X: @JoeTippen)

X address

https://x.com/JoeTippen


Chemotherapy prolongs life by just 2-3 months for most cancers—and for some, like gastric cancer, it can actually reduce life expectancy. According to Dr. Paul Marik, chemo doesn’t just fail to save lives; it may even help cancer spread by causing metastasis and activating cancer stem cells.


While Big Pharma makes billions, patients are left with medical bills over $100,000 a year. Around 50-60% of cancer patients face financial ruin just trying to survive.


Dr. Marik points to affordable alternatives like ivermectin, mebendazole, and fenbendazole as potentially effective first-line treatments for cancer—but don’t expect Big Pharma to promote cheap solutions that cut into profits.


Is it time to challenge the cancer industry’s narrative?

Keywords
chemotherapyfraudscam
