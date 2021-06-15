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I Fell Down A Rabbit Hole While Researching Another Video
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120 views • June 15, 2021
I just went looking for a picture of the author of a 1993 Reader's Digest article titled, 'Does Oliver North Tell the Truth?'. The last name brought up connections I didn't expect. This is not a deep dive, it is to show how things are unexpectedly connected.
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