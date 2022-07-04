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Happy Canada Day!
NoVaxx
NoVaxx
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82 views • July 04, 2022

Dear Canadian friends and fellow campaigners! Today is the 1st of July 2020- Canada Day - the national holiday of your beautiful country. I was very honored when I received an invitation from representatives of your courageous and steadfast freedom movement - the Canadian Freedom Truckers - to this year's Canada Day to join you all in the celebrations today in Ottawa. But unfortunately, I was not allowed to enter Canada because my status as a consistent unvaccinated person prevents this. Very much I would have liked to celebrate the holiday of the birth of your proud and freedom-loving nation with all of you in Ottawa today - but this way I send you at least my best wishes and congratulations by video. And I know: One day I will nevertheless be your guest in person and we will - after the battle has been fought - celebrate the glorious victory of freedom and self-determination over the technocratic regime of the global elites with an unprecedented party. Let’s hold out until then, our goal always firmly in sight! Kind regards, Yours, Christine Anderson, MEP (AfD)

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national holidaycanada dayfreedom truckers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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