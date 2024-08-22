CHP Talks: Lawyer Lisa Miron—15-Minute Cities, EVs and C-293

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 22, 2024: My guest this week is Lawyer Lisa Miron. We discuss some of the elements of global control being introduced through municipal bylaws and federal legislation: Complete Streets, the Global Covenant of Mayors and Bill C-293. Lisa explains how all these so-called environmental initiatives are tied together and leading us step-by-step into a world of mandatory densification, food shortages and restricted movement.
