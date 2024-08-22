BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Lawyer Lisa Miron—15-Minute Cities, EVs and C-293
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
112 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
155 views • 8 months ago

August 22, 2024: My guest this week is Lawyer Lisa Miron. We discuss some of the elements of global control being introduced through municipal bylaws and federal legislation: Complete Streets, the Global Covenant of Mayors and Bill C-293. Lisa explains how all these so-called environmental initiatives are tied together and leading us step-by-step into a world of mandatory densification, food shortages and restricted movement.

Check out Lawyer Lisa’s Substack at: https://lawyerlisa.substack.com

Complete Streets for Canada: https://completestreetsforcanada.ca

Global Covenant of Mayors: https://www.globalcovenantofmayors.org

C40Cities: https://c40.my.salesforce.com/sfc/p/#36000001Enhz/a/1Q000000MdxA/V3QLW6RLSz3O1N7QGaBkJC_ezIfKteg_zgIe5o57GFI

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
foodglobal warmingmeatcarboncontrolunited nationssmart citieschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorvehiclessmartcitieswefconsumptionevchpcanadachp talks15 minute citiesc40 citieslisa mironlawyer lisaglobal covenantgreen house gasescomplete streets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy