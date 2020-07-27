AND THIS IS ALL JUST THE BEGINNING

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Shape of Eternity - Free Yourself from Crown Contracts:
https://shapeofeternity.wordpress.com/in-it-not-of-it/
Face Masks Mandatory in Melbourne from this Week Amid Coronavirus Spike:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/face-masks-mandatory-in-melbourne-from-this-week-amid-coronavirus-spike/ar-BB16UPj5?ocid=msedgntp
'A Wicked Enemy': Why Australia's Second Wave of Coronavirus Will be Tougher to Fight:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/a-wicked-enemy-why-australia-s-second-wave-of-coronavirus-will-be-tougher-to-fight/ar-BB16SpMh?ocid=msedgntp
Protect (Spy on) Our Neighbors:
https://covid19.colorado.gov/protect-our-neighbors
WHO'S THE CONSPIRACY THEORISTS NOW!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0OvtNYZDBM&;feature=youtu.be
LOCK DOWN or LOCKED UP Facts or Fictions of the 2020 Flue May 2020:
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:75aae183-834d-4e0f-9187-a55821b4e663#pageNum=1
Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At ..