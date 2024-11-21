US Sports Tennis Feat. Inside The Tour | WTA Finals Riyadh 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.
Featured course:
ULTIMATE TENNIS SERVE / Lessons, Drills, Tips and Quick Fixes
by Cosmin Miholca
https://tinyurl.com/UltimateTennisServe
Win Points Easier with Your Powerful Serve. And Enjoy Hitting More ACES!
The tennis serve is considered the most important stroke in the game.
It's the first opportunity you have to take control of the point and put your opponent on the defensive.
In this course, you will learn how to develop a powerful serve that will give you an edge over your opponents.
You will learn the correct techniques for serving and how to apply spin on the ball.
You will also find creative drills to practice the serve so you can improve the consistency and accuracy under pressure.
https://tinyurl.com/UltimateTennisServe
Video credit:
Inside The Tour | WTA Finals Riyadh 2024
ATP Tour,
Welcome to ATP WTA Live, the official home of tennis!
Step into all the action with the latest scores, highlights, stats, news and more from across both Tours.
Download the free app
@ Apple https://apple.co/493K3Be
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3AR1rfH
WTA
@WTA
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun.
US Sports Radio